The closer we get to winter, the more we need to think of how we are going to deal with the adverse weather conditions with our cars. One key component of our cars that we really don't think about is the unsung hero, the Windshield.

It should be a no-brainer, if for some reason, you can’t see out of your windshield, you notice it. But as annoying as it can be to have to take the time out to scrape your windshield, it’s really important to be able to see when you’re driving.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says he recalls back to his patrolling days when he came across one particular lazy driver.

“Trying to stop somebody because the had probably about a foot of snow all over their car and about a 12 inch window out the front where they could ‘see’. And I was behind them with lights and sirens for a mile and a half before he finally pulled over. He had no idea what was going on around him, no idea an emergency vehicle was behind him. And that will end up with a citation every time.”

Speaking of citations, Schmidt says it is a primary offense, meaning you can be pulled over for it.

“That is a violation of $175.30 and two demerit points for the first violation. A second violation, however, is $213.10 and another two points,” says Schmidt.

Not cheap, but neither is possibly getting into an accident because you couldn’t see and possibly hurting yourself or others.

