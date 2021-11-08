FOLLOW THE PACKERS presented by WEST BEND INSURANCE

For their 20th Follow the Packers anniversary, West Bend Insurance is sending fans to the Green Bay Packers game each week again! Transportation, game tickets, hotel stay, and a tailgate party are included each week for home and away games!

Tune in to Wisconsin’s Morning News each weekday beginning Tuesday, September 7 for your chance to win. Sports Anchor, Bryan Dee, will announce the cue to call and take one qualifier each weekday leading up to the Packers game. At the end of each contest week, one daily qualifier for that contest week will be randomly selected to win the grand prize which consists of a prize package for winner and one guest to a designated Green Bay Packers home or away game and a West Bend Insurance Swag Bag.

To qualify for the week 8 game on Thursday October 28, 2021, fans must listen to Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3-6pm CST) starting Monday, October 18, 2021 through Friday, October 22, 2021. The contest format will be the same but listeners may only qualify from 3-6pm CST with sports host, Greg Matzek, announcing the cue to call each weekday during those dates.

Weekly winners must abide by that week’s respective stadium/venue COVID-19 policies in order to win the contest and attend the games which may include showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test result. Stadium and location policies may differ per location and may continue to change throughout the season.

In the event the Green Bay Packers make the 2021-2022 postseason (playoffs), the contest automatically renews per week that the Green Bay Packers are still playing in the season. The last possible date of the contest would be Friday, February 11, 2022 at 8:30am CST.

