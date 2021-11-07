UPDATE: Officials in Dodge County have located both Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty after Sunday mornings domestic dispute. Lafferty was taken into custody on the outstanding warrants. The case remains under investigation and more charges are likely to follow.

Officers responded to the Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park, in the Town of Lebanon, Dodge County around 1:08 this morning. Officers say that 32 year old Amanda Bahr from Lebanon was missing and potentially in danger, after the situation appears to have stemmed from a domestic incident.

The Sheriff’s office says that 29 year old Jesse Lafferty, also from Lebanon is a person of interest, and Lafferty also has 2 warrants for his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.