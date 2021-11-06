Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two teenage suspects wanted in a homicide that occurred on November 2, 2021, in the 1200 block of N. 14th Street

At around 11:20 in the morning, the suspects approached the victim and fired several shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Suspect #1 is described as an African American male, 17-20 years of age, 5’06” – 5’08” tall and had a medium build. He was last seen wearing an orange/reddish colored hooded jacket, yellow multi colored shirt, black pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #1

Suspect #2 is described as an unknown gender African American, 17-20 years of age, 5’06” – 5’08” tall and had a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red pants.

Suspect #2

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.