Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted Friday that he sought alternative treatments instead of the league-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations. Rodgers claimed that he is allergic to an ingredient in Pfizer and Moderna shots, although it’s unclear what that ingredient is.

Experts are saying that Rodgers had another option, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Prevea Health has also released a statement saying they will end their partnership with Aaron Rodgers, effective immediately, after 9 seasons.

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

Jordan Love will make his first career start for the Packers in place of Rodgers cannot return until Nov. 13 at the earliest, if he remains asymptomatic.