SHEBOYGAN- A teenage boy from Milwaukee is among four people facing criminal charges in connection to a deadly shooting over Halloween weekend.

Sheboygan police say Armani Jackson, 16, of Milwaukee was involved in a physical altercation with another 16-year-old boy, Kilek Mack, when Jackson pulled out a firearm and shot Mack. Mack was taken to Children’s Wisconsin to be treated for his injuries but died at the hospital.

Jackson initially fled the scene in Sheboygan but was found in Milwaukee and taken into custody by Milwaukee Police. He’s since been placed into custody at the Sheboygan County Detention Facility and faces preliminary charges of homicide.

During the course of the investigation, a 36-year-old female and a 17-year-old female were charged with aiding a felon. In addition, a 37-year-old female was also charged with obstruction of justice.

Formal charges are pending against all four.