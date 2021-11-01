At 7-1, the Green Bay Packers are hurdling toward the second half of the regular season tied with the Cardinals and Rams for the best record in football.

How the Packers approach the next 24 hours could shape their future – immediate, and long-term.

With the NFL’s trade deadline bearing down, the Packers are no doubt sniffing out ways to augment their talented, but injury depleted roster.

With an eye on value and production, I’d love to see the Packers strike a deal for deep-threat wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.

Such a move would further prove their organizations commitment to winning now.

A more bold decision would be to trade back-up quarterback, Jordan Love.

Such a move would suggest the Packers incorrectly diagnosed a decline in the productivity of Aaron Rodgers two years ago.

Such a move would showcase the organizations commitment to a future hall of fame quarterback who is showing no signs of slowing down.

If Love remains on the Packers roster after November 2nd, their intentions with Rodgers will also be clear.