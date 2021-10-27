MADISON- UW System schools will comply with President Biden’s Covid-19 Vaccine mandate.

In a statement, interim System President Tommy Thompson says they’ll abide by the requirement because it can’t afford to jeopardize millions of dollars in federal contracts.

The State Journal reports the announcement Wednesday comes on the last possible day for employees to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine to meet the deadline.

Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine have until November 3rd and those getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must do so by Nov. 24th