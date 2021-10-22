Bucks President Peter Feigin stopped by the WTMJ studios today along with the Bucks NBA Championship ring. (And the almost equally impressive display box) The ring contains 360 diamonds on the top, representing the number of wins since the current owners took over. The 16 emerald-shaped diamonds on one side represent the number of playoff wins, while the 16 on the other side represent the franchise’s total of division titles. The top can also be removed and worn as a pendant.

Peter shares with Wisconsin’s Morning News the design process, why it was important to the team to honor former Senator Herb Kohl and where he takes the ring to share with friends and family.

Listen in the player above.





