Central Waters Brewing Company Milwaukee Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

MILWAUKEE, WI- A piece of Milwaukee’s historic past is now a distinct part of its unique brewery future.

Central Waters Brewing Company Milwaukee at 1037 W. Juneau Avenue is now open in the Pabst Brewery District.

It was formally the Captain Pabst Pilot House but with a new name and a colorful flare inside, there’s more reasons to check out the craft beer on tap.

But if you get the feeling that you’re walking into an old church when you set foot into new brewery and taproom, it’s because you are.

General Manager of Central Waters Brewing Company Milwaukee Eric Gutbrod says the building was a German Methodist church in the late 1800’s.

“It was operating as a church from 1873 until the early 1890’s and then from there it was a German restaurant,” said Gutbrod.

He said they didn’t have to do any construction on the building but they did revamp the interior.

“We wanted to do some paint jobs, redo the seating, brought some color, some life, some different art work into it just to make it feel a little warmer.”

To hear the entire interview, click on the audio player above.