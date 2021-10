Alas, another WTMJ Nights send-off of one of our own WTMJ Nights family members. Rusty Mehlberg has brought you the most updated breaking news updates, as well as top stories of the day, and is now onto a new venture in his life. He has accepted a Meteorologist position up in the Duluth-Superior area! So we give him the send-off he deserves, including one of his most memorable moments on the air. Plus, we have our own surprise for Rusty as well.

Enjoy the full segment, right here!