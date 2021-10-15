MILWAUKEE- Three months after the team won the NBA Title, the Bucks have reached a multi-year contract extension with General Manager Jon Horst.

The team did not specify how many years are included in the extension or how much money is included in the deal.

Horst had one year left on his current contract after being named General Manager in 2017.

“I am blessed and excited to continue with the Bucks,” Horst said. “Thank you to Marc, Wes and Jamie for your continued confidence and trust in me and for giving us the resources to be successful. We have the best ownership in sports, and I’m humbled to work with you. I also want to express my deep appreciation to my great partners and friends, Peter Feigin and Coach Bud, as we continue building sustainable success in Milwaukee.”

Since Horst’s promotion to GM in 2017 the Bucks have made the playoffs in four consecutive years, including two trips to the Eastern Conference Finals, and ultimately, an NBA Championship this summer.

“Jon’s preparedness, decision-making and leadership have been instrumental in the Bucks’ success during his tenure, and he has earned this extension,” said Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan. “We appreciate Jon’s hard work and creativity and are excited that he will continue to lead our basketball operations for years to come.”

The 2021-22 season will be Horst’s 14th season with the Bucks after previously serving as director of basketball operations from 2008 until his promotion to general manager in 2017.