MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a report of a body found Thursday morning.

Officers were called to N. 37th St. and W. Clarke St. around 6 a.m.

Investigators say officers located an unidentified woman with obvious signs of trauma.

Despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No other details have been made available.