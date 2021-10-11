UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has announced that she will be leaving the university to assume the leadership of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

In a press release from the University, the following statements were issued:

UW System Regent President Edmund Manydeeds III:

“Chancellor Blank is an extraordinary leader whose commitment to the Wisconsin Idea, including her efforts to expand the University’s outreach to every corner of the state, have UW-Madison well-positioned for success in the future. The impact of her leadership has been felt throughout the UW System and entire state, and she will be sorely missed. I appreciate that she will continue as chancellor through this academic year as we prepare for a transition and know she will continue her record of excellence at Northwestern.”

UW System President Tommy Thompson:

“The University of Wisconsin is one of the finest universities in the world, and Chancellor Blank’s tenacious advocacy and strong leadership have helped build on that legacy during her tenure. On behalf of the University of Wisconsin System, I want to thank her for her service to our state and wish her well at Northwestern.”