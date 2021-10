MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are looking for a suspected gunman after a triple shooting Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say a 30-year-old woman was killed when shots were fired just before 4:30 p.m. near N. 36th St. and W. Chambers St.

An unidentified 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

A 44-year-old man was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not yet known what led up to the shooting.