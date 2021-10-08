MILWAUKEE- For the fourth consecutive year the Brewers have a chance to win the World Series. The most successful stretch of Brewers baseball in recent memory continues this weekend with the start of the National League Division series.

Stopping by the WTMJ Mobile Studio before the game this afternoon, Bob Uecker discussed playoff baseball with WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner.

“The start of the playoffs, that’s where the real pressure is,” Uecker said. “The World Series is a heck of a lot easier, it’s just you versus the other league, there’s no more playoff stuff.”

Celebrating his 50th year in the radio booth for the Brewers, Uecker said he was just as excited for this playoff run as he was calling his first game.

“I took the tests, I took the shots, I did whatever I had to do to be in the clubhouse to be with the team to be with the players, I wanted to be around them,” Uecker said. “I still feel like I’m qualified and can work and get excited about things that happen during the course of a game, I get as excited now as I did when I first started doing this.”

You can listen to Uecker, and Brewers owner Mark Attanasio’s full interviews with Jeff Wagner in the player above.

A full NLDS schedule with dates, and times, can be found here. Every Brewers playoff game can be heard on AM 620 WTMJ.