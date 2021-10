50 artists are opening up their studios to the public this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour of Southeastern Wisconsin. Blacksmiths and painters, sculptors and jewelers, woodworkers and more are taking part in this free, self guided event Friday 12-5. Saturday and Sunday 10-5.

No reservations needed and no tickets required. Look for the red arrows and flags to guide you on your way.

Listen in the player above and learn more at cedarburgartistsguild.com