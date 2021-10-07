October is Cyber Security Awareness Month.

The number of cyber attacks nationwide continue to rise. In fact, Ransomware attacks have increased significantly in Wisconsin, according to the attorney general’s office.

“(The attacks) are happening everyday,” SysLogic, Inc. CEO Tina Chang told WTMJ. “Cyber defense requires the private sector and the average individual to be engaged.”

During a recent sit-down, Chang answered several questions on the matter of Cyber Security.

What took so long for many of us to realize the dangers of cyber attacks?

Why are hackers hacking?

How can businesses prevent an ever-evolving threat?

Why is Wisconsin seeing an increase in Ransomware attacks?

What is the future of passwords and multi-factor authentication?

How do you protect your home from attacks?