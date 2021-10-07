MILWAUKEE- Plenty to cheer for if you like daytime baseball. The Brewers and Braves will have ample opportunity to play under the sun during their National League Division Series.

Major League Baseball releasing tentative game-times for the entire NLDS, which begins Friday at American Family Field.

Looks like the Brewers will need to advance to the NLCS if they want any primetime games. pic.twitter.com/lTlOD4nHXB — James Kust (@JamesKust) October 7, 2021

The Brewers and Braves will play the first game of the series at 3:37 tomorrow (Friday) afternoon. Game two will be the following evening with a 4:07 first pitch. Games three and four, both of which will be in Atlanta will have start times of 12:07pm and 4:07pm on Monday and Tuesday respectively. A deciding game five, if necessary, will be played here in Milwaukee on Thursday, October 14th with a first pitch time of 4:07pm.

