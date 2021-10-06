When it comes to playoff anything, do you change your viewing habits? Do superstitions run out of control? Is your heart rate increasing just thinking about it?

Now imagine you’re Brewers Manager, Craig Counsell.

Born and raised in Wisconsin. A Whitefish Bay High School graduate and Village resident.

Craig Counsell is your friend, your neighbor. Counsell gets your mail when you’re on vacation. Knock on his door and he’ll gladly supply a cup of sugar so you can finish your cookies. Need a snowblower? He’ll lend you his.

You and I feel a tremendous sense of pride that the small market Brewers are once again in the hunt for a World Series. We feel a sense of pride that a homegrown kid oversees the team we love.

Craig feels it too.

He also feels a tremendous sense of responsibility to Wisconsin residents and Brewers fans across the country. A responsibility to manage a team that reflects the city in which it plays.

So far, so good for the hometown kid, turned Brewers Manager.