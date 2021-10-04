MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help finding a critically missing 6-year-old.

Marvin Sherrod was last seen Monday, Oct. 4 around 12:20 p.m. near N. 23rd St. and W. Auer Ave.

Police say he was in the company of Lynn Jackson.

Sherrod is described as a black male, 6 years old and 45 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Sherrod’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Call District Five at 414-935-7252 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.