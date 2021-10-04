The Brewers will play a pair of late afternoon games to start their push towards the World Series.

Major League Baseball releasing game times through the first weekend of the Division Series this afternoon.

The Brewers will open up their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, October 8th. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 3:37 CT.

Game 2 of the series will be played the following day, Saturday, October 9th. First pitch scheduled for 4:07 CT.

Both Games 1 and 2 will be played at American Family Field and can be heard right here on 620 WTMJ.