MILWAUKEE — Two children were taken to a hospital after being shot Saturday night in Milwaukee.

Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. near N. Sherman Blvd and W. Burleigh St., near Sherman Park.

Investigators say an 11-year-old girl and 5-year-old girl were in a vehicle with their family when another vehicle approached and opened fire.

Family members drove the children to MPD’s District 7 where officers provided first aid until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived.

The 11-year-old girl died from her injuries, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say the 5-year-old is in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody.