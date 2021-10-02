Something unrelatable here, these late-season games still matter to some, non-division title-clinching teams.

And despite the snarky lead, the Dodgers flex their offensive muscles to prove that even though they will soon be a Wild Card team, that they are the typical Dodgers.

Eric Lauer showed out through his first four innings of work. It wasn’t until the 5th inning where the Dodgers had multiple runners on base for the first time in the game. And it was then the Dodgers capitalized with a game-tying grand slam from Trea Turner who at that point in the game, had plated all 5 runs for LA due to a solo home run he hit in the first inning.

Although the Brewers did get started quickly with 3 straight base hits that lead to a game-tying Lorenzo Cain single. More small ball leads the Brewers taking a 3-1 lead by the end of the second inning.

Further breakdown of what happened in this game, a look around the rest of the league’s postseason picture, Craig Counsell’s comments, and so much more from Matt Pauley who is joined by Jerry Augustine for Brewers Extra Innings!

Go through the entire journey of the game with the highlights right here!