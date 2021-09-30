GREENFIELD- The Greenfield Police Department releasing body cam footage of an August 22nd incident in which one of their officers was shot.

The video distributed by Greenfield PD this afternoon is trimmed down to roughly 5 minutes and includes comments from Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson.

“What you’ll see in this video is the kind of danger police officers face every day,” Chief Johnson said. “You will see their bravery. Their heroism. Their commitment to this community.”

The video is graphic in nature so we are not posting the footage directly to this story. If you wish to view the video and hear the accompanying comments from the Chief, click here.

The incident began on the night of August 22nd, when Police attempted to make a traffic stop near South 35th Street & West Oklahoma Avenue. The driver, identified as Tyran Lamb, fled the scene until he crashed near S. 27th and W. Becher.

Following the crash is when the shootout ensued. Lamb shot through the windshield of the car he was driving and struck one of the two officers. It’s unclear how many times the officer was hit, but in the video the officer says he was shot in the hand, the leg, and the chest.

Lamb was shot and killed by police a short time later and a firearm was recovered from the scene.