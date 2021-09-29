For the second straight year, the Brewers will play post-season baseball without electrifying relief pitcher, Devin Williams.<https://www.baseball-reference.com/players/w/willide03.shtml>

Sidelined in 2020 with shoulder soreness, Williams will sit out the 2021 post-season after punching a wall.

The incident occurred after Williams became frustrated about something in the hours following an NL Central Division clinching celebration at American Family Field.

So, what now?

In my opinion, nothing changes. The World Series remains the goal for a Brewers team that boasts four starting pitchers with ERAs under 3.00.

I’m not trying to minimize Williams’ effectiveness as a late inning option for Craig Counsell, but remember what happened to the Brewers in 1982?

In early September of that year, Rollie Fingers tore a muscle in his right forearm and was shelved for the rest of the season and post-season.

How good was Fingers? In 1981 he earned league MVP honors and won the American League Cy Young Award. With Fingers unavailable, Harvey Kuenn used the likes of Pete Ladd, Bob McClure and Jim Slaton to close out games behind an effective starting staff.

Behind what will be considered the best collection of starters in the playoffs, Craig Counsell still has is Josh Hader.

Williams is gone. To me? Nothing changes.

