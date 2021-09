After closing in 2008 America‘s Black Holocaust Museum will re-open in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood on February 25, 2022. The date marks what would have been the 108th Birthday of the Museum’s founder Dr. James Cameron.

CEO Dr. Robert Davis says, ” The galleries that we have will reveal life in Africa over 400 years ago, the trans-Atlantic slave trade, domestic slave trade, the resistance of the enslaved and the lingering impact of Jim Crow.”

The Museum also offers online tours.