Cases like the one involving Gabby Petito and her fiance Brian Laundrie are giving a platform for other missing persons cases around the nation.

Founder and President of Wisconsin’s Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc. Marsha Lortiz knows all too well what it’s like to have a loved one go missing.

“My mom has been missing since April of 2013 and when I found myself in that situation, I didn’t know where to turn for help for support for advice,” said Lortiz.

So she created Wisconsin’s Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc., a non-profit bringing awareness for the missing by giving them a voice and supporting their families.

