FOND DU LAC – A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputy is being recognized for saving two people from a burning home on Friday.

Deputy Derek Rehfeldt happened to be passing by the home on Highway 26 in Waupun when he noticed smoke and flames coming from the back of the two-story residence.

He also noticed two people who seemed to be trapped inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Rehfeldt used a Halligan tool to break open a window and help safely remove a 66-year-old man and his 31-year-old son.

The 66-year-old man received minor injures and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

“It’s quite probable that Deputy Derek Rehfeldt saved two lives,” Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt wrote in a press release.

“Unfortunately the house is a complete loss, but Deputy Rehfeldt was in the right place at the right time and had the right equipment with him in the squad to get the job done,” Waldschmidt wrote