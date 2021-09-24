To get to 2-1 on the season the Packers will have to go to an all-too familiar foe this Sunday night when they head to the bay area to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday marks the 4th time in the past two seasons the Packers make their way west. The Packers were victorious over the 49ers in the regular season last November, but dropped their previous two contests at Levi’s Stadium with one of those losses coming in the NFC Championship game in 2020.

“We’ll find out a lot about where they (Packers) are this early in the season,” Voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee tells WTMJ. “You like everybody in the NFL trying to evolve and figure out who they are but this will be a major step in that direction.”

Larrivee says he thinks the biggest challenge for the Packers will continue to be on the defensive side of the ball.

“They’re (49ers) going to run the ball, that’s not a question, but it’s going to be up to the Packers to make plays up front.”

Sunday night’s game can be heard on AM 620 WTMJ. Pregame coverage starts with ‘Opening Drive’ at 4pm, Packers Radio Network coverage follows at 5pm, kickoff is set for 7:20.