WATERTOWN, WI- Watertown Regional Medical Center said in a Facebook post Monday they are temporarily shutting down its urgent care unit to help better staff their emergency room operations.

In the post, the Medical Center said they plan to reallocate resources from the urgent care center to help treat emergency room patients in a “more timely manner.”

The Medical Center citing a ‘significant and sustained’ rise in emergency room visits from both COVID and non-COVID patients.”

They say they plan to reevaluate the changes on a rolling basis.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state’s rolling 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at its highest point since mid-January.