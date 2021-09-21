The heavy rain didn’t dampen the spirits of fans at the Packers’ home opener at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers wears a sombrero after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: A Green Bay Packers fan cheers in the rain against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers reacts as he walks of the field following the team’s win against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions cacthes a pass for a touchdown against De’Vondre Campbell #59 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms-up against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers autographs a jersey for a fan before an NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions with teammate Aaron Rodgers #12 during the first half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers greets teammates as they run onto the field against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers does the Lambeau Leap to celebrate a touchdown with fans against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: Green Bay Packers fans look on against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers #12 celebrate a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is pressured by Romeo Okwara #95 of the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts as he walks of the field following the team’s win against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)