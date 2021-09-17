Monday Night Football returns to Lambeau Field on Monday, Sept. 20th with the Green Bay Packers (0-1) hosting the Detroit Lions (0-1).

Packers Game Day coverage will begin at 4pm on 620 WTMJ Radio. Kick-off is at 7:20p. Fans can stream the Packers (using a computer) here. NFL rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the Packers on mobile devices.

Due to the Packers, the Brewers/Cardinals game will be heard on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee. The Brewers Radio Network broadcast will begin at 6:40p. First pitch is 7:05pm. Fans can stream the game here.