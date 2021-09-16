Week 1 is in the past.

The Packers were blown out by the Saints 38 to 3.

Head coach Matt LaFleur and his team are leaving that game in the rearview mirror and shifting their focus to the Detroit Lions.

“We’ve had a couple of days to prepare for the Detroit Lions,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We know it’s going to be a great matchup. Like I told our team, we’re moving forward. The only way we can do that is to get back to work and put our sole focus on the Detroit Lions.”

What lesson did the head coach pass along to his team after the Week 1 loss?

“You can’t take anything for granted in this league and you have to earn everything that you get.”

LaFleur also spoke about how he thinks the Lions will employ a similar defensive blueprint to what the Saints used.

The Packers host the Lions on Monday Night Football in a game you can hear on 620 WTMJ.