MILWAUKEE — It’s a special journey through all 50 states.

A 20-inch plush, yellow duck named Mr. Vanderquack is on his way around the country to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“To be a part of something this big is amazing,” said Jennifer Carstens, who got the opportunity to transport Mr. Vanderquack around Milwaukee. “So many people are taking a part of this. They actually had too many people that wanted to do this.”

The idea is to organize a 50 state convoy of Jeep owners to raise money and spread joy by showing Mr. Vanderquack around the country.

“Jeepers they put little rubber duckies on other Jeeps that you think are nice,” Carstens said. “They decided to design–and actually he was handmade–to be like a duck, duck Jeep. We’re ducking each Jeep as we go along, and Mr. Vanderquck at the end will be auctioned off, along with all the things that he accumulates through his trips.”

Over $19,000 has been raised of the $35,000 goal, as of Sept. 14.

So far in Wisconsin, Mr. Vanderquack has made stops at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Harley-Davidson museum and now he’s on his way to Lambeau Field.

“We’re actually sending him up with a Packers jersey that fits him,” Carstens said. “We’re hoping [his next transporters] put a cheesehead on him too.”

Mr. Vanderquack hit the road from St. Louis, Missouri on Sept. 3.

The 50 state trip is expected to take at least two months.

You can follow the journey here.