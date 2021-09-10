As the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks approaches, history teachers around the country have a big job of explaining about the dark day in U-S history to kids who weren’t even born yet.

Riverside University High School U.S. history teacher Alan Vey teaches Freshman and Juniors. He says educating students about the dire day starts with what the kids already know.

“Some think it was a bombing.. some think it was in certain areas that it wasn’t,” explained Vey.

He says the students also have some insecurities, wondering if the attacks are something that could happen here in Milwaukee.

“I reassure them that Milwaukee is probably relatively low in the pecking order for places that something like that would ever happen,” said Vey.

To hear more, click on the audio player above.