MILWAUKEE — Another candidate is poised to run for Milwaukee mayor after Tom Barrett leaves office to become the next U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas tells TMJ4 News he intends to enter the race.

He joins current Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson to show interest in the position when it becomes available, along with former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan.

Johnson will take over as acting mayor whenever Mayor Barrett departs his post.

Lucas took over as sheriff in 2018 when he defeated Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt.

He also served more than two decades with the Milwaukee Police Department.

This is a developing story.