MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Public School Board will consider mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for teachers and staff during a special meeting Thursday night.

The proposal up for a vote would mandate teachers and staff members get vaccinated by November 1st or face punishment by way of an unpaid suspension or termination of employment.

According to the 44-page proposal, districts in cities like Chicago, New York, St. Louis, and Washington D.C. are already mandating teachers get vaccinated. Both the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County will begin requiring general employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine by next month.

The President of the union representing MPS teachers told our news partners at TMJ4 that the union had no opinion on the proposed mandate, but that they’re encouraging all their members to get vaccinated. It’s also unclear at this time how many staff members have gotten vaccinated.

According to the proposal, the district would make exceptions for health or religious reasons.

The District will also consider an incentive program that would reward teachers that get vaccinated with a monetary payment of up to $500, extra paid time off, MPS merchandise & gift cards. Students who get the vaccine would also be eligible to receive school merchandise or having their student fees waived. The incentives would come by way of the American Rescue Plan.

The special meeting will take place at 5:30pm on Thursday, September 9th. You can find the meeting agenda and watch live here.