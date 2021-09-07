MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Alderwoman and US Senate Candidate Chantia Lewis faces five charges, from embezzlement, to theft and improper reporting of campaign finances according to a 43 page complaint from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office.

The complaint alleges Lewis took at least $21,666.70 from her campaign coffers to use for personal expenses such as trips & hotel stays at least 13 different times. The complaint said she made stops in Pittsburgh, Houston, Washington D.C., the Wisconsin Dells and Las Vegas.

The complaint also alleges Lewis deposited campaign donation checks into her personal account totaling more than $16,000.

Lewis was elected to the Common Council in 2016 and won reelection last year. In July of this year she announced a run for US Senate.

In a written statement put out by her campaign, Lewis denied any wrongdoing and said she was working with the DA’s office.

“As a public servant, faith leader and 9/11 veteran who has served my country with pride, I have served, and will continue to serve, in elected office with transparency, integrity, and honor,” the letter said. “We will make the necessary corrections. But make no mistake, I am innocent of any criminal wrongdoing.”