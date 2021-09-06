MILWAUKEE – A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen city of Milwaukee parking enforcement vehicle.

The Muskego Police Department says officers responded around 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021. A tire deflation device was used on Moorland Road near Commerce Center Parkway, but the suspect managed to avoid it.

The stolen vehicle was later seen in the parking lot of a business near Moorland and Janesville roads. A Muskego police officer tried stopping the vehicle in the parking lot, but the stolen vehicle crashed into the squad car and fled north on Moorland Road.

The stolen vehicle then crashed into a civilian car which had two passengers inside, according to police. The suspect then allegedly crashed into the squad car for a second time.

The suspect was eventually tased and arrested.

There are no reports of any injuries suffered by anyone involved in the incident.