WTMJ’s Gene Mueller had the honor to throw out the first pitch before Friday’s game at American Family Field between the Brewers and Cardinals.

Image: Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers

Throwing from in front of the pitcher’s mound, Mueller’s throw made it to the plate with plenty to spare.

The pitch got the approval of Mr. Baseball Bob Uecker and fellow Brewers Radio Network announcer Jeff Levering.

And now headed to the mound, your 2021 Cy Young winner @genemueller!

Gene got the endorsement from Bob Uecker & @JLevering4 on tonight's ceremonial first pitch performance before tonight's @Brewers game

📸 courtesy of the @Brewers & @paulus_scott pic.twitter.com/Z1RsAkT6qo — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) September 4, 2021

Speaking on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, Mueller says he was approached by the Brewers to perform this honor after he announced he was retiring from WTMJ, with September 3 decided as the date. Mueller says he had a chance to throw out the first pitch when it was WTMJ Night at the ballpark some years back, but that was with other show hosts at the same time.

Mueller ends his Wisconsin’s Morning News hosting duty in February.