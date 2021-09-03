UPDATE 11:15AM

Watch Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas discusses the shooting that left one person dead this morning.

ORIGINAL POST

FRANKLIN- A large swath of 27th Street near the Franklin/Oak Creek Border remains closed after reports of a shots fired incident at the Walmart.

The roadway is closed in both directions between College Avenue and Rawson Avenue.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirming they were called to the area of 27th Street and Sycamore around 9:30 this morning. There’s one male victim. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.