MILWAUKEE- Marquette University President Mike Lovell revealed Thursday he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Lovell said he was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, on Tuesday.

Lovell continued to say that other than the cancer, he is, “presently healthy, strong and ready to fearlessly take on this fight.”

Lovell has been Marquette’s President since 2014. He had previously served as the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

This week I was reminded of the old saying, “If you want to give God a good laugh, tell Him your plans.” Since we started the school year, there has been so much positive energy and excitement on campus. — Michael Lovell (@PresLovell) September 2, 2021

