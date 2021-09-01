Milwaukee’s performing arts organizations will require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of negative tests for all audience members 12-and-up, in an announcement made Wednesday.

The new policy goes into effect immediately. The announcement was made in alliance with other organizations including Summerfest, The Pabst Theater Group, Milwaukee Film and the larger Milwaukee arts community.

Audience members 12-and-up attending indoor performances must be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test within 72 hours of events.

Performing arts organizations following these COVID-19 precautions include: Black Arts MKE, First Stage, Florentine Opera, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Present Music, and Skylight Music Theatre.

“Creating a unified safety policy for our organizations follows the guidance from local and national health experts, and more importantly, it means we’re doing what’s best for our audiences to help reduce their risk of illness while keeping the arts community healthy, safe and protected,” Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater Executive Director, said in a released statement.

Exact protocols may vary by organization, and audience members are encouraged to contact individual organizations for details or questions regarding policies. These organizations will offer refunds for previously purchased tickets. Visit their individual websites or call their box offices for details.