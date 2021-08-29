A teenager is dead and three others suffer serious injuries after a vehicle crashed on Milwaukee’s north side Saturday due to reckless driving.

Police say the accident took place around 3:35 p.m. on August 28, 2021 on the 3100 block of North 20th Street, near West Burleigh Street and West Hopkins Street.

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy died as a result of serious injuries from the accident.

Police add there were at least three others inside the vehicle, ranging in age from 15 to 17, that received injuries. They were taken to a hospital and were in critical condition at last word.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.