Milwaukee Police are investigating at least four shootings since Saturday evening on the city’s north side, which have injured four people.

The first shooting took place around 7:20 p.m. on the 3600 block of North 60th Street, near West Nash Street. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy suffered a non-life threatening injury, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police continue to investigate what events led up to this shooting, as well as search for unknown suspects.

The second shootings took place around 9:20 p.m. on the 4200 block of North 45th Place, near West Hope Avenue. A 55-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-life threatening injury, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police believe the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute. A suspect is in custody with charges possible against them.

The third shooting took place around 10:05 p.m. on the 4400 block of North 27th Street, near West Atkinson Avenue. A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument, and continue to search for unknown suspects.

The fourth shooting took place around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of West Vine Street, near North 18th Street. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious life-threatening injuries. Police believe this shooting was due to an argument, and have a known suspect in custody.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.