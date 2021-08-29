Milwaukee Police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy from the city’s north side from Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of North 46th Street, near West Glendale Avenue.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries due to blunt force. He was taken to a hospital and later passed away.

An 8-year-old boy was also injured, but his injuries were non-life threatening and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Police say they are seeking a known suspect, and are investigating what events led to the injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or using the P3 Tips app.