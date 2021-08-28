Milwaukee Police are currently investigating a double shooting that occurred this afternoon on the 1900 Block of N. 6th Street. The first victim, a 63-year old man from Milwaukee sustained life threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

The second victim a 45-year old man sustained non fatal injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. Milwaukee Police is looking for any information related to the case.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and no arrests have been made. Milwaukee Police asks for anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.