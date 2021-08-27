The hot and humid weather of late summer brought several rounds of severe weather to southern Wisconsin Friday.

For a time this afternoon, a WTMJ Fleet Farm Storm Team Alert was in effect for for parts of Sheboygan, Dodge, and Washington counties for the threat of winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to penny and quarter size in diameter. There has been no reported damage or storm reports from these storms.

513pm Update: Storm in Washington County west of West Bend likely has some good structure with it along with some heavy rainfall. Appreciate any reports of hail or strong winds. Warning continues for Washington County until 530pm. #wiwx https://t.co/nZ8ZoajeUH — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 27, 2021

Earlier in the day, several severe and strong storms brought heavy rain and high winds to parts of southern Wisconsin. The Fox Lake area in northwest Dodge County reported tree damage and power outages due to winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour and multiple lightning strikes.

GET THE LATEST WEATHER INFORMATION HERE: