Milwaukee Police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened only a minute apart on the city’s north side Friday.

The first shooting took place around 4:20 p.m. on the 4000 block of West Silver Spring Drive, near North 40th Street. Officers found a 19-year-old Milwaukee man dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

The second school took place around 4:21 p.m. on the 6200 block of West Kaul Avenue, near North 62nd Street. Officers found an 18-year-old Milwaukee man who had life-threatening gunshot wounds. Despite CPR being administered, the victim died at the scene. Police continue to search for suspects.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be provided through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or using the P3 Tips app.